Milania Giudice Was Throwing Food and Candles Before Arrest, Sister Called Cops

Teresa Giudice's daughter, Milania Giudice, was throwing candles and food during a wild outburst that ended with her being arrested for assault ... according to her sister.

TMZ has learned police in New Jersey say it was Milania's older sister, Gabriella Giudice, who called the cops on her ... saying she was acting erratically.

No weapons or injuries were reported.

We've also learned the altercation went down at Teresa's New Jersey mansion, which she purchased in February 2021 for $3.35 million.

We told you all about the shocking arrest -- Milania was handcuffed by Montville police on May 14 and was charged with simple assault.

The Giudice clan kept their lips sealed about the incident ... although Milania joked about the story just this week when what appeared to be an A.I.-generated mugshot of hers was circulating online. She told fans there's no way that would be her mugshot ... 'cause hers is way hotter.

BTW, authorities labeled the incident as "domestic violence/confidential" ... meaning we ain't seeing her mugshot for the foreseeable future.