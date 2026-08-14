Cops Called After Blueface Kicks Pregnant Girlfriend into Pool, No Arrest Made

Play video content Video: Cops Called After Blueface Kicks Pregnant Girlfriend into Pool Kick/@BluesClues124

Cops showed up at Blueface's home after he was seen kicking his pregnant girlfriend into the pool, but he was not arrested ... TMZ has learned.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to the rapper's Santa Clarita home Wednesday night after a concerned person noticed a video of him kicking his heavily pregnant girlfriend, Nevaeh Akira ... forcing her into a pool.

The kick was livestreamed and is currently making its way around the internet ... but it appears Nevaeh wasn't too concerned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... authorities made contact with her and she told them there was no altercation with Blueface and she didn't suffer any injuries. As a result, cops didn't make any arrests.

It's been a notable week in pools and hot tubs for Blueface.

He turned heads earlier this week, he reunited with his ex Chrisean Rock. They hopped into a hot tub together and livestreamed themselves being affectionate and even kissing.

Blueface tells Neveah she should be GRATEFUL he cheated with Chrisean Rock in her FACE instead of doing it behind her back 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/NNyjtwe8ot @onlydubsX