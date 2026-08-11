Blueface Leaves House After Calling Nevaeh Akira a 'Voodoo Witch' on Video

Get Me Outta Here ... Nevaeh's Doing Voodoo!!!

Blueface booked it out of his own home ... after seemingly catching Nevaeh Akira doing "voodoo" in a closet.

In a stream from Monday, the rapper opened the closet door to find Nevaeh on the floor, sitting in front of a small shrine with some lit candles.

She told him she's doing her prayers and even invited him to join ... but Blueface was convinced something else was going on and hightailed it outta there.

He made a whole scene about it, calling her a "voodoo witch" before running out the front door with his crew.

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There's also a clip of Nevaeh confronting Blueface for telling her that he's going to "keep f***ing bitches" ... and instead of apologizing, he doubles down.

The musician tells her ... "You want a motherf***er who's gonna play behind your back or play in your face?"

Play video content Video: Blueface Gets Cozy with Chrisean Rock

This comes after Blueface streamed over the weekend with his ex Chrisean Rock ... and from the looks of it, they'd been cozying up to each other.

Chrisean has always insisted that her son, Chrisean Jr., is Blueface's kid ... but the rapper has denied the allegations.

Play video content Video: Blueface Says He Doesn't Have Sex with Nevaeh Akira Because Of Her Big Belly KICK/bluesclues124

Meanwhile, he and Nevaeh are expecting a child of their own -- their first together -- but he recently told Adam22 and Lena the Plug that they don't have sex because "she's big as f***" from her pregnancy.