Play video content Video: President Trump Reportedly Took Cover in Catering Truck Amid Iran Assassination Fears AP

President Trump isn't taking any chances when it comes to Iran ... 47 ducked inside a catering truck before he was whisked away in a military jet for fear of being assassinated.

That's right ... according to The Washington Post, Trump flew to Turkey for the NATO summit last month and, while he was there, he and other U.S. officials publicly stated the prez would be leaving on July 8.

Trump told reporters he would be traveling on one of the older Air Force One jets -- and not the new luxury version gifted to the commander-in-chief by Qatar that he flew in on, saying he was doing it "for old time's sake."

Play video content Video: Trump Ducks Security Questions Aboard Qatari Jet Amid Decoy Ruse CNN

The kicker ... Trump also said to them, "But if I go, you go" -- even though he had left them aboard a decoy plane while he secretly flew on another aircraft.

Not only that, but Trump recently said his new Boeing jet from Qatar needed security upgrades and it would be going through that process.

Meanwhile, TV news crews filmed Trump boarding the older plane from a left-side door as he was about to leave Turkey.

But then, Trump reportedly escaped undetected by the media and slipped inside an airport catering truck usually used for food and other supplies. He was reportedly driven to a smaller plane -- an Air Force C-32A -- before being flown to Britain.

The New York Times reported that the clandestine operation was carried out after U.S. officials learned of a credible threat against Trump's life by the Iranians after talks between the two countries broke down over the war.

The NYT says journalists and a few White House staffers on the older plane were not told the president had not flown with them from Turkey to Britain, making them unwitting decoys in the elaborate ruse.

Play video content 7/9/26 Video: Trump Trades Original Air Force One for Qatar-Gifted Plane on UK Trip AP