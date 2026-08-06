President Trump Chases After Toddler Wandering Across Stage, Takes Shot at Biden
Donald Trump Not So Fast, Kid ... Leave the Falling to Biden!!!
A toddler nearly took a tumble during President Trump's Las Vegas speech ... but POTUS made sure Joe Biden was the only one being knocked down.
Trump was speaking at the Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa on Wednesday when he brought a casino waitress, Sandra, her police officer husband, Brad, and their kids onstage to tout his "no tax on tips" policy and Trump Accounts.
As Sandra addressed the crowd, her little boy wandered toward the edge of the stage ... prompting Trump to hustle after him and steer him back before cracking ... "I don't want him to be Biden and fall off the stage!"
The jab was aimed at Biden's infamous 2023 Air Force Academy graduation tumble ... when the then-POTUS tripped over a sandbag and hit the deck.
It was a layup for Trump, who take shots at Biden whenever he can.
Everyone was there to see Trump, but for a few seconds, the runaway toddler stole the show -- with a presidential assist.