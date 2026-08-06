President Trump Chases After Toddler Wandering Across Stage, Takes Shot at Biden

Play video content Video: President Trump Turns Cute Toddler Moment Into Biden Dig

A toddler nearly took a tumble during President Trump's Las Vegas speech ... but POTUS made sure Joe Biden was the only one being knocked down.

Trump was speaking at the Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa on Wednesday when he brought a casino waitress, Sandra, her police officer husband, Brad, and their kids onstage to tout his "no tax on tips" policy and Trump Accounts.

As Sandra addressed the crowd, her little boy wandered toward the edge of the stage ... prompting Trump to hustle after him and steer him back before cracking ... "I don't want him to be Biden and fall off the stage!"

The jab was aimed at Biden's infamous 2023 Air Force Academy graduation tumble ... when the then-POTUS tripped over a sandbag and hit the deck.

Play video content JUNE 2023 Video: President Joe Biden Trips and Falls Hard During Air Force Graduation Ceremony

It was a layup for Trump, who take shots at Biden whenever he can.