QVC Host Mortified by NSFW Slip-Up During Wig Demo

A QVC beauty demo went hilariously off the rails when one little slip of the tongue turned a "blowout" into a "blow job" ... and the set absolutely lost it.

The hilarious moment came as Toni Brattin was showing off one of her hairpieces ... walking viewers through its texture and wave pattern when things took a very NSFW turn.

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She told viewers, "It looks like you went and got a blowjob at your -- a blowout at your salon."

Well ... that's one way to sell a wig!

She immediately realized what she'd said ... gasping "Oh my God" and laughing before trying her best to power through ... but eventually ducking down out of sight as the giggles took over.

QVC host Terri Conn somehow managed to keep the train on the tracks ... jumping straight into the day's beauty sale and reminding viewers about free shipping and a one-time-only price.

Terri later posted the hilarious interaction on Instagram ... clearly getting a kick out of the blunder.