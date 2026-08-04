Britney Spears Looks Happy, Hot While Hanging Out in Malibu

Britney Spears looked ready for a fun-filled day in Malibu on Monday ... flashing her legs in a see-through skirt while hanging out near the water.

The pop star left little to the imagination alongside her bodyguard in the coastal town ... stepping out in a shoulder-baring white top and a pink skirt which revealed tiny underwear underneath.

Britney let her long blonde locks down for the outing ... and carried a Louis Vuitton purse during her day out.

Britney's been living her best life in recent months since going through rehab after her March DUI arrest. Remember, we recently saw her sticking up out the sunroof of her Mercedes G-Wagon last month ... a classic L.A. move on the busy 101 freeway.

A source close to her told us at the time she's doing super well these days ... and people shouldn't flip when seeing her standing up in the G-Wagon -- because it's just "good clean fun."