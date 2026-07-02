Britney Spears Keeps Low Profile During Holiday Weekend Outing

Britney Spears kept things low-key ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, stepping out for a drive in Los Angeles with her bodyguard.

The pop star was spotted Thursday riding in the passenger seat of a black Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon while her bodyguard handled the driving. Brit was dressed casually and wearing a wide-brimmed hat. Britney appeared relaxed during the daytime outing as the pair cruised through her town of Thousand Oaks.

No word on where the two were headed, but the outing offered fans another glimpse of Britney enjoying some quiet time ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

As we reported, Britney currently can't drive after striking a plea deal back in May that reduced her original DUI charge to a "wet reckless." She was sentenced to 12 months' probation.