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Britney Spears Out In L.A. As Sons Prepare for Paris Fashion Week

Britney Spears Riding Shotgun While Sons Walk Runway

By TMZ Staff
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Britney Spears Feet and Hands In L.A.
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Britney Spears is stepping back and letting her sons shine ... she's hanging back in Los Angeles while her boys are preparing to walk the runway at Paris Fashion Week.

The pop star was snapped in the passenger's seat of a Mercedes Benz SUV ... wearing some shades and a large sunhat.

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Britney's looking fashionable, and it runs in the family ... her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden Federline, are gearing up to rock the runway in Paris.

We're not sure where she's headed, but the good news is she's not driving -- because we all saw how that turned out the last time Britney got behind the wheel.

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TESTED AND CUFFED
Video: Britney Spears Dashcam Shows Her Failing Sobriety Test, Gets Cuffed By Cops

Remember, Britney entered a plea deal to drop her DUI charge back in May -- and the charge was reduced to a "Wet Reckless" ... which resulted in 12 months' probation.

Click through the gallery ... looks like Britney should have her chauffeur swing by the car wash.

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