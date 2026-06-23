Britney Spears' Son Sean Preston Heads to Europe Before Paris Fashion Week Gig With Jayden

Britney Spears' eldest son, Sean Preston Federline, has taken off for Europe ahead of a major fashion moment with his younger brother ... TMZ has learned.

The pop star's son was spotted departing Los Angeles last week after purchasing a one-way ticket, keeping a low profile as he made his way out of town in advance of his upcoming gig at Paris Fashion Week.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Sean has been vacationing with friends in Zurich, Switzerland, before he reunites with his brother, Jayden Federline, in Paris.

We're told the brothers are set to walk the runway at Paris Fashion Week together, marking a rare public appearance for Britney's sons and one of their biggest ventures into the fashion world yet.

Sean and Jayden have largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent years, but our sources say they're excited for the opportunity and have been preparing for the high-profile event.