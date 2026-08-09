Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says She’s Freezing Her Eggs, Shares Look at Procedure

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is opening up about a deeply personal decision, announcing she’s freezing her eggs and bringing her followers along for part of the process.

The New York congresswoman shared the news on Instagram, explaining that she normally keeps her personal life out of the spotlight but decided to speak publicly about her experience.

Play video content Video: AOC Gives Followers a Look at Egg-Freezing Medication and Injection Process Instam/@aoc

AOC explains she had been considering the decision for a long time and wanted to share what she was learning with other women. She said the process can feel "very daunting," particularly because women often aren't given enough information about their bodies and reproductive health throughout different stages of life.

In a video posted to her Instagram Story, Ocasio-Cortez also gave followers a glimpse at the medical side of the process as well ... appearing alongside her French bulldog -- Deco -- as she discussed the medication involved and administered an injection to herself.

After the injection was done, she reassures herself and says it "wasn’t so bad."

The 36-year-old Democrat has previously been outspoken about reproductive health and women's rights. Following the Supreme Court's 2022 decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Ocasio-Cortez called on men to become more vocal advocates for reproductive freedom.

Play video content Video: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Criticizes Clavicular’s Looksmaxxing Trend for Young Men TMZ DC

Last time we caught up with AOC ... she sounded off on Clavicular's "Looksmaxxing" trend -- saying women have to deal with relentless and systemic body-image pressures ... and she'd hate to see young guys get dragged into the same cycle of believing they'll never measure up physically.