Play video content Video: AOC Encourages Patriotism, Says America's Greater Than the People Who Run It TMZ DC

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sympathizes with folks who are finding it hard to be patriotic these days ... and she's reminding everyone about the good things in our country -- regardless of who runs it.

Charlie got the New York representative in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday ... and, with the Fourth of July and the big 250th birthday coming up, we had to ask what she has to say to people struggling with patriotism.

AOC says "no one can take America" away from the common people ... it's not about whoever is in charge at the moment, but instead about the people and ideals that make the country great -- from the Founding Fathers to the abolitionists to the Suffragettes, and everyone in between.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez talks about her own personal journey ... the opportunities she had because she was born in America, which have allowed her to go from a poor kid living in a one-bedroom apartment to a member of Congress.

We also asked her how Americans can make the flag a symbol for all people ... unlike the seemingly partisan logo it has become.