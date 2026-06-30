Rep. Lawler Calls Raskin, Jayapal, and Hochul 'F**king Assholes' for Sanctuary City Policies

Rep. Mike Lawler went OFF on Reps Jamie Raskin, Pramila Jayapal, and NY Governor Kathy Hochul ... repeatedly calling them "f**king assholes" for their sanctuary city policies that he says led to the murder of one of his constituents.

Play video content Video: Shouting Match Explodes Between Mike Lawler and Jamie Raskin In Judiciary Committee Meeting C-SPAN2

It was as hot as it gets in the Capitol Tuesday, when Lawler appeared before the House Judiciary Committee, introducing Jessica Gorman, whose daughter Sheridan was murdered in Chicago by an illegal alien who had committed a string of crimes before the killing and was allowed to stay in the U.S. ... Chicago, by the way, is a sanctuary city.

Things exploded when Lawler told the Dems in the Committee they should care as much about Sheridan and others murdered by illegal aliens as they do Alex Pretti and Renée Good. That triggered a shouting match between Raskin and Lawler.