Rep. Lawler Calls Raskin, Jayapal, and Hochul 'F**king Assholes' for Sanctuary City Policies

Rep. Mike Lawyer Rep. Raskin, Rep. Jayapal and Gov. Hochul are 'F**king Assholes!'
Rep. Mike Lawler went OFF on Reps Jamie Raskin, Pramila Jayapal, and NY Governor Kathy Hochul ... repeatedly calling them "f**king assholes" for their sanctuary city policies that he says led to the murder of one of his constituents.
It was as hot as it gets in the Capitol Tuesday, when Lawler appeared before the House Judiciary Committee, introducing Jessica Gorman, whose daughter Sheridan was murdered in Chicago by an illegal alien who had committed a string of crimes before the killing and was allowed to stay in the U.S. ... Chicago, by the way, is a sanctuary city.
Things exploded when Lawler told the Dems in the Committee they should care as much about Sheridan and others murdered by illegal aliens as they do Alex Pretti and Renée Good. That triggered a shouting match between Raskin and Lawler.
But Lawler wasn't done. He repeatedly called Raskin and Jayapal "f**king assholes" during his convo with Jacob, saying they should be ashamed of themselves for supporting sanctuary policies that protect criminals. He says, short and sweet, they are "so full of s**t."