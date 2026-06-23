Play video content Video: TMZ DC Follows Trump's Lead For Reflecting Pool Vandalism, But It's BS TMC DC

Donald Trump says the Parks Department has evidence someone gashed the new liner in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool with a knife ... but taking Trump at his word and finding said evidence is a wild goose duck chase ... as our own Jacob is quickly finding out.

POTUS referred reporters to the Parks Department when he was being peppered with questions Monday about what evidence he has that vandals are to blame for a 300-foot gash in the Pool liner ... so Jacob called the Parks Department today, and when he struck out, he showed up on their doorstep.

Check out Jacob's clip ... he explains all the hoops he's been jumping through to follow up with Trump's claims ... which are falling apart faster than the Pool renovation.

Trump makes it sound so easy ... "All you'd have to do is see the Parks Department, they'll show it to you. See the Secretary."

In reality, it's much harder.

Jacob eventually got in touch with a secretary at the Parks Department ... but they couldn't back up Trump's claims ... and literally gave him someone else's contact info on a crumpled up piece of colored paper.