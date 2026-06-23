Two More Ducks Dead Amid Reflecting Pool Controversy

Ducks who live near President Trump's White House might want to think about flying south for the summer ... because two more ducks were found dead in a pond on the National Mall amid the ongoing Reflecting Pool disaster.

If you can stomach another photo of a dead duck, this one was taken Sunday afternoon and is even more upsetting.

The bird was pulled out of the water and left on the walkway, covered in plant matter and what looks like green slime, which can only mean one thing -- algae.

The carcass was found at Constitution Gardens, about 250 feet from the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool ... where a duckling was previously found dead following a botched $16 million renovation and algae attack.

What may be happening is that the algae spores are jumping the short distance and creating an infestation in surrounding lakes and pools ... which means taxpayers may be looking at an even bigger mess.

Meanwhile, the big 250th birthday is less than two weeks away ... and both the White House and National Mall are a complete mess ... and ducks who live there seem to be dropping like flies.