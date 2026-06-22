The only quacks that prospered from the new Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool are the ones who installed it, because duck life really sucks now.

When you dive into the before and after, it's no wonder at least one of the flock is already a dead duck. The algae is everywhere. Even though the before pic is kinda gnarly, it was like paradise compared to the new and less improved.

The algae could be the dreaded cyanobacteria, which are extremely toxic to animals that skim the pool.

Donald Trump has outdone himself this time, alleging the Reflecting Pool fiasco is the result of vandals. If the folks who installed the Pool were as good at fabrication as Trump, we wouldn't be in this mess!

The cost of the Pool is steadily rising -- initially $13 million of taxpayers' money, but it's swelled to $16M.

So now, leading up to the big 250th birthday, the reflecting pool is a mess, the White House resembles a construction zone, the grass on the South Lawn looks like an abandoned trailer park, and the grass on the National Mall has been vandalized.