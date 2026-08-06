Man Accused of Scamming NFL Players Found Dead In Pool

A man accused of targeting NFL players in a fake e-commerce scheme was found dead in a swimming pool in New Jersey, officials announced.

The body of 24-year-old Mohamed Coulibaly was discovered at a Harrison Township home on Friday ... after officers conducted a welfare check triggered by family members expressing concern for his well-being, according to ABC.

Coulibaly was recently accused of organizing a scam to swindle athletes of their salaries by offering them stakes in what appeared to be successful online stores ... only for the impressive sales logs to be completely bogus, Barron's reported last month.

One of the alleged impacted players, former NFL linebacker Tae Crowder, claimed he invested his entire savings of $500,000 into one of the stores after meeting Coulibaly through a mutual friend.

Crowder said he never got paid ... but Coulibaly denied the scam claims, telling Barron's investors hadn't been paid because he was waiting on his own funds from "a planned acquisition of his venture."