Third Victim In Idaho In-N-Out Shooting Identified
Idaho In-N-Out Mass Shooting Third Victim Identified
A third victim from the mass shooting at an Idaho In-N-Out has been identified ... and he's a 66-year-old man from Utah.
Dale Schultz from Salt Lake City died after he was shot while charging his Tesla in the fast-food restaurant's parking lot.
His wife, Reinette, was also injured during the shooting and remains hospitalized. She was one of seven people injured -- but not killed -- during the shooting. A GoFundMe to help pay for Reinette's medical care has been set up.
Schultz is one of three victims who were killed ... along with 23-year-old Ashley Garibay, who was working the drive-thru, and 59-year-old Christopher Claunch.
Gun-toting bystanders fired back after the shooter, 24-year-old Chad Williams, opened fire.
Video captured the tense gun battle ... and Jordan Salinas claimed Williams "crumbled" emotionally during the fight. Williams was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
In-N-Out paid tribute to Garibay ... saying the corporation mourns her and is focused on helping her family during this difficult time.
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