TikToker Sydney Towle Dead at 26

Content creator Sydney Towle has died following her battle with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare bile duct cancer.

Her family announced her passing Thursday morning alongside a photo of her posing joyfully on a hike with the sun beaming behind her. They wrote, "We will always love you so much Sydney. I am so proud of how hard you fought. I love you."

The heartbreaking news comes 2 days after her brother, Austin Towle, shared in a TikTok video that she had been moved to hospice care and was "surrounded by her friends and family."

Play video content 7/21/26 Video: Sydney Towle Shares Update from Hospital

About two weeks ago, Sydney shared an update with fans on the next step of the clinical trial she was participating in, which involved tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy. She explained she had been quiet on social media due to the constant pain she was experiencing ... but said she was continuing to stay positive as she spent the last month in the hospital.

Sydney was diagnosed with cancer in 2023 after she noticed a bump protruding from her abdomen and decided to share her journey on social media. Her story inspired others ... and she grew to have more than 1.2 million followers between TikTok and Instagram.

In June, the Dartmouth graduate walked for Post Swim's The Chemo Club collaboration at Miami Swim Week and had a collaboration with Aerie.

Sydney was 26.