'Sopranos' Star Vincent Pastore Death: Emergency Responders Desperately Tried to Save Actor

Emergency Responders Desperately Tried to Save Him Before Death

"Sopranos" actor Vincent Pastore was treated by first responders before he was pronounced dead at his New York City home ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET, Vincent's female neighbor found the 80-year-old actor face up in bed at his residence in The Bronx.

Our sources say the neighbor called 911, prompting police and Emergency Service Unit workers to quickly respond. We're told one paramedic went to work on Vincent to try to save him, but no amount of treatment could bring him back.

We're told Vincent was pronounced dead 22 minutes later at 2:42 PM.

Our sources say Vincent died of natural causes, and police never suspected a drug overdose.

We're told his body was transferred to a funeral home in Westchester County, New York. A rep for the NYC Medical Examiner's office tells us they will not perform an autopsy.

Play video content Video: ‘Sopranos’ Star Vincent Pastore Celebrated 80th Birthday Weeks Before His Death Stephen Villano

Vincent's death comes just weeks after he celebrated his 80th birthday with friends.