Oct. 7 Survivor Found Dead In Apparent Suicide at Grave of Girlfriend Killed By Hamas

A survivor of the Oct. 7 music festival attack in Israel was found dead at his girlfriend's grave ... nearly three years after she was murdered by Hamas.

Bar Asraf reportedly died by suicide Saturday at a cemetery in the West Bank settlement of Elkana, according to Israeli news site JFeed. His girlfriend, Liron Barda, was among the hundreds killed during the October 2023 Nova music festival massacre.

Barda was working as a bartender at the festival when Hamas terrorists stormed the event ... and she stayed behind to help wounded festivalgoers before she was killed.

Her father later said he had urged her to leave, but she told him people were hurt and she intended to stay.

Asraf and Barda both died young ... he was 30, and she was 26.

He reportedly remained close with Barda's family after her death, frequently visiting her parents and continuing to honor her memory.

Asraf's death comes as survivors and victims' families continue dealing with the lasting trauma of the Oct. 7 massacre, which left nearly 400 dead and dozens more taken hostage.

RIP