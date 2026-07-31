Boy George Drops Out of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Amid Pro-Israel Song Backlash

Boy George is bowing out of the upcoming London production of "Jesus Christ Superstar" ... just days after releasing a pro-Israel song, which is getting tons of heat online.

The singer's manager, Paul Kemsley, announced the change on social media, saying the decision was made "with the utmost respect" for the show's producers, creative team and cast, while also apologizing to fans who had purchased tickets expecting to see the Culture Club frontman perform.

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Paul went on ... "George has never been afraid to stand by his personal convictions, and I have always respected him for that. Equally, I believe it is my responsibility to make decisions that are in the best interests of my artist while also showing respect to others."

He added he felt "it was right to step aside, allowing the production to remain the focus, while ensuring everyone involved can move forward with mutual respect and goodwill."

George was expected to perform in "Jesus Chris Superstar" as King Herod from August 3-15 at the London Palladium, starring alongside Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Richard Armitage, Simon Russell Beale, Layton Williams and Julian Clary.

It's unclear who will replace George.

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ICYMI ... George upset fans earlier this week when he dropped his allegedly A.I.-generated pro-Israel song, "עוד נרקוד," which translates to "We Will Dance Again."

Some of the lyrics that upset people include ... "You say genocide, I say war / When you're attacked, that's what the army's for / Does it get ugly? / You bet it does / When I know you wanna kill every last one of us."