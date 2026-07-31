Mitch McConnell's Wife Inadvertently Reignites Conspiracy Theories

Mitch McConnell conspiracy theorists are off to the races again ... because his wife's outfit in the second proof-of-life snap looks awfully similar to the one she wore during a prior visit.

Elaine Chao wore a shirt-pants combo during a visit to see the Kentucky Senator in a rehab center on July 14 ... and she appears to be wearing the same outfit in the proof-of-life photo his office says was taken on July 26 ... 12 days after photogs snapped her.

The detail went mostly unnoticed ... until now ... and conspiracy theorists are more convinced than ever that McConnell is not as well as his office claims.

There has also been chatter that the shirt Elaine is wearing appears to be the same as one sold at Chico's -- which some think the former United States Secretary of Labor would never wear.

Play video content Video: Sen. Mitch McConnell Was Found Unconscious When Rushed to Hospital Broadcastify.com

As you know ... the conspiracy whirlwind has been going strong for weeks due to the Kentucky lawmaker being MIA from the public eye since June 14, when he was rushed to a hospital.

Doctors say McConnell suffered a fall at home, was discharged from the hospital, and is now undergoing rehab and physical therapy.

McConnell's office has only released two photos of him in rehab -- no videos or audio of him speaking -- and both did little to convince people he's actually alive.