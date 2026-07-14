Kara Swisher Casts Doubt On Mitch McConnell Proof of Life Photo

Play video content Video: Kara Swisher Questions Mitch McConnell 'Proof of Life' Photo Pivot with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway

Mitch McConnell's proof of life photo isn't putting speculation about his health to bed ... it's keeping it on life support.

Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway are the latest high-profile voices to scrutenize the McConnell photo, with Scott flat-out saying, "I think it's fake." Kara calls the photo "sus" and argues officials should "just wheel the old man out."

The pair tackled the controversy on their "Pivot" podcast ... with Scott admitting he's "part of the tinfoil" crowd before doubling down and saying he believes the photo isn't authentic.

The photo shows McConnell in a button-down shirt and jeans, smiling as he sits in a geriatric chair beside his wife, Elaine Chao, while holding a newspaper. Some internet detectives claimed it looks A.I.-generated, while others swore it was just a recycled 2023 pic.

Kara says she immediately spotted things that didn't sit right with her ... while Scott says the whole controversy could've been put to bed with a quick video or even a 10-second voice memo ... arguing the lack of either has only poured fuel on the fire.

Kara says the skepticism has spread far beyond hardcore conspiracy theorists ... adding that even everyday people are asking whether the photo is real before insisting officials should "just wheel the old man out" and end the debate once and for all.