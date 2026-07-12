Jimmy Kimmel Parodies Mitch McConnell's Hospital Photo With His Wife

Jimmy Kimmel is having a laugh at Mitch McConnell’s expense … even while the Kentucky senator recovers in the hospital from his latest health scare.

On Sunday, the late night host posted an AI image to Instagram showing a smiling Kimmel sitting up in a hospital bed next to McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, who’s also grinning. In the caption, Jimmy wrote, “For those who’ve been asking, I’m feeling great.”

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The fake image looks almost identical to the photo Mitch released with a statement hours earlier, but there was one big difference: Mitch — not Jimmy — was smiling in the hospital bed next to Elaine.

In Mitch's statement, the Republican senator said he took nasty spill, which landed him in the hospital, but he didn't break any limbs, nor did he suffer a heart attack or stroke.

Mitch also said he doesn't have any tumors or hemorrhages and was briefly unconscious before he was taken to the hospital with a mild case of pneumonia.