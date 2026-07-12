Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Then & Now -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Are Dwayne Johnson's looks over the years ROCK solid?!

Here is a 29-year-old version of the brow-raisin' hunk at "The Mummy Returns" DVD & Video Release Event back in 2001 (left).

And, a quarter of a century later, Mr. Johnson rocked a pair of spiffy specs at the "Moana" live-action premiere this summer in Sydney, Australia (right).

We know he looked dashing on the big screen for Friday's release of the live-action film of "Moana," but the question here is: