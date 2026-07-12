Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Then & Now -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

The Rock Then & Now Good Genes or Good Docs?!

By TMZ Staff
Published
0706-dwayne-johnson-good-genes-good-docs-primary_720
Getty

Are Dwayne Johnson's looks over the years ROCK solid?!

Here is a 29-year-old version of the brow-raisin' hunk at "The Mummy Returns" DVD & Video Release Event back in 2001 (left).

And, a quarter of a century later, Mr. Johnson rocked a pair of spiffy specs at the "Moana" live-action premiere this summer in Sydney, Australia (right).

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Workout Shots
Launch Gallery
The Rock's Workout Shots Launch Gallery

We know he looked dashing on the big screen for Friday's release of the live-action film of "Moana," but the question here is:

Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Related articles