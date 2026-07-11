T.I. Addresses Controversy Over His Comments About Daughter’s Virginity

T.I.'s reflecting on one of his biggest scandals in recent years ... discussing the vicious cycle he found himself in during "hymen-gate."

The rapper spoke to People about a 2019 comment he made about taking his daughter, Deyjah -- who was then about 18 years old -- to the gynecologist to make sure she was still a virgin ... which got him raked over the coals for months.

Play video content NOVEMBER 2019 Video: T.I. Says He Takes Teen Daughter to Doctor to Make Sure She's a Virgin Ladies Like Us with Nazanin and Nadia

While he insisted he was joking at the time, many felt his comments were misogynistic.

In the new interview, T.I. says the whole situation "sucked" ... especially since the podcast that the interview was on came out first -- and they experienced it while filming "T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle."

When the show came out, they essentially had to relive all the drama of what became known as "hymen-gate" ... prolonging their discomfort as a fam.

Despite having to watch the mistake play out again on TV, T.I. says he doesn't regret doing the show ... likening it to a scrapbook through which he can go back and see his kids when they were young.