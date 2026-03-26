Tiny Harris Says She'd Object to Her Sons Dating Much Older Women

My Sons Should Date Around Their Own Age!!!

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Don't expect Tiny Harris' kids to be caught getting straddled by much older women if she's got anything to say about it ... because she says she wants them to date around their own age.

We caught up with the singer and mother-of-three in New York City Wednesday ... and we asked her how she feels about Beyoncé's nephew Julez getting a ride from reality star Tommie Lee -- who is two decades his senior.

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Harris says it's a better question for Solange -- Julez's mom -- but she admits she'd want her own boys to date around their own age in Julez's situation ... an opinion she would certainly voice to them.

That said, Tiny makes it clear she wouldn't forbid her kids from dating whomever they want ... it's their choice, after all.

Tiny has three children with T.I. ... two sons -- 21-year-old King and 17-year-old Major -- and one daughter, Heiress, who turns 10 Thursday.