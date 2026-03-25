'The Bachelor's Corinne Olympios Leads TMZ Brunch Tour, Defends Dating Old Dudes

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TMZ Brunch Bus riders got some dating advice from former 'Bachelor' contestant Corinne Olympios ... basically, if you're in love, it doesn't matter if a dude has trouble getting it up!

Corinne appeared on Season 21 of the hit show -- Nick Viall's season, which ran in early 2017 ... and we talked about the new show he's hosting, "Age of Attraction," where couples have to navigate rather wide age gaps.

It shouldn't matter how much older a person's soulmate is than they are, Corinne says ... because when two people are meant to be, age shouldn't be a major factor.

Or, as she puts it so succinctly, "If you’re meant to be with someone, who cares if they’re 90 years old with a limp d***!”

That said, any nonagenarians looking to shoot their shot with Corinne will be disappointed ... because she tells us she's taken.

Corinne showed our riders around L.A. -- with DJ Teo accompanying her on the turntables -- as she shared her raw thoughts. The group stopped at Beaches, where Corinne twerked with dancer Jake the Snake.

The tour bus headed over to Saddle Ranch -- home to $9.99 bottomless mimosas --where Corinne went for a ride on the bull ... before finishing off the afternoon with St. Felix Hollywood's famous red slushie margs.

Corinne is also making her much-anticipated return to TV, too. Watch the clip all the way through to hear about it.

Bottom line ... Corinne made sure the energy was anything but limp -- even though that wouldn't be the biggest deal for the right tour!