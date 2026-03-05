'Belle Collective' Star Lateshia Pearson Serves Up 'Tea' on TMZ Brunch Bus

Play video content TMZ.com

The TMZ Brunch Bus had a royal visit over the weekend when it was hosted by "Belle Collective" star Lateshia Pearson!

Lateshia was the natural choice ... she dubbed herself the "Brunch Queen," noting she hosts the Women of Mississippi Brunch, an entrepreneurial event focused on supporting Black women. She teamed up with Coach West, West Hollywood's best DJ, to bring the best music and vibes in between stops on our brunch crawl.

Throughout the ride, Lateshia kept teasing that she had some “tea” about drama from the new season of her OWN hit show, keeping passengers locked in between stops.

The first stop was Beaches WeHo, where the group walked straight into West Hollywood's most exclusive drag brunch. Lateshia and the passengers danced and cheered alongside the performers.

At Saddle Ranch Chop House, guests were surprised with complimentary chicken strips and pink gummy shots, and some opted for the restaurant’s incredible $9.99 bottomless mimosa deal -- unlimited mimosa for the price of one!

The standout moment was the debut of our newest, most sophisticated stop, St. Felix Hollywood. The restaurant-lounge opened early exclusively for the brunch bus, giving guests private access to the space. Passengers were welcomed with mini-mason-jar shots and a spread of bites -- chips, popcorn, and risotto balls -- setting a new standard for what a brunch bus finale looks like. Thank you, St. Felix ... and Lateshia!