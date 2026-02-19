Former Miss Universe Albania Angela Martini Pulls Oracle Cards on 'TMZ Brunch Bus'

Play video content TMZ.com

Former Miss Universe Albania Angela Martini brought the mystic vibes to this weekend’s "TMZ Brunch Bus" ... reading energies with her handy deck of oracle cards!

The beauty queen invited guests to pull a card ... quickly turning the tour into a hybrid experience -- part spiritual awakening, part caution to the wind party -- with riders fully locked in!

Angela nailed her hosting duties, singing and dancing the whole time ... and even educating the crowd about Albania along the way. Don't say TMZ's never taught ya anything!

DJ Coach West -- one of the most sought-after DJs in West Hollywood -- kept the vibes high with bangin' tunes while rolling through the streets of L.A.

The bus stopped at three locations ... beginning at Beaches WeHo, where guests threw back delicious lemon shots and enjoyed a high-energy drag show.

Next, we stopped at Saddle Ranch Chop House for French toast bites in addition to a round of shots. Plus, if you're looking to brunch on a budget, the establishment offers $9.99 bottomless mimosas on Sunday ... one of the best dang deals in town!

The Abbey -- a famous L.A. bar Chappell Roan further immortalized in her son "Pink Pony Club" -- served as our final stop, where guests enjoyed even more shots, and another world-class drag show!

Spiritual readings, drag performances, bottomless mimosas, and a party bus that didn’t quit -- just another unforgettable Sunday in WeHo.