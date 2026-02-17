'TMZ After Dark' Valentine's Day Tour Hosted by 'Love Island's Jaden & Vanna

Play video content TMZ.com

For Valentine’s Day this year, trust TMZ to ditch the candlelit clichés to host a full-blown love fest on our "TMZ After Dark" tour ... with "Love Island USA" stunners Jaden and Vanna leading the charge!

Check out the clip -- the girls turned our bus into a full-throttle girls' night on wheels, spilling some juicy 'Love Island' tea along the way ... including which Islanders they’d actually couple up with if given the chance.

They do name names ... but they made it clear their overall energy this Valentine’s Day was firmly with their ride-or-dies, not some guy.

The party didn’t slow down for a second ... with one of L.A.’s best, DJ Blue, spinning nonstop while the crew hit hotspots like Rainbow Bar & Grill, Saddle Ranch Chop House, and the iconic Katana ... where everyone feasted on lobster in a private room!