'TMZ After Dark' Gets a 'Vanderpump' Makeover From Venus & Natalie

The new cast of "Vanderpump Rules" completely took over "TMZ After Dark," led by breakout stars Venus and Natalie, who made passengers feel like they were on an actual episode of the show!

The duo took us back to the early, raunchy days of 'Vanderpump.' And with DJ Nyla DJing the bus, the energy was high from the start as Venus and Natalie jumped right in -- dancing, hyping up the crowd, and setting the vibe for the night.

The first stop was the Rainbow Bar & Grill, where party girl Natalie was already familiar with the manager and staff, and the pair handed out the bar's signature “Woohoo” shots, cheers-ing to the wild night ahead.

The night continued at Saddle Ranch, where the manager welcomed the group with unlimited chicken (original and buffalo) and famous pink gummy shots, followed by Venus riding the mechanical bull and nearly making it through the full ride before being thrown off in an epic fall.

The grand finale was SUR, Lisa Vanderpump’s iconic restaurant, where manager Guillermo greeted the bus and led everyone inside. Venus and Natalie went behind the bar to serve passengers their Big Pinky shots, and with the entire Season 12 cast in attendance -- including Chris and Marcus -- guests met every breakout star.

Venus and Natalie partied hard with the bus all night, dancing, celebrating, and making out multiple times, keeping the energy wild until the very end.