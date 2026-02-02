'TMZ After Dark' Grammys Tour Hosted by Marcus Paulk & Stallionaires Pooch

Play video content TMZ.com

It was Grammys night on "TMZ After Dark," and honestly, someone hand us a trophy -- ’cause we blew the roof off the bus ... with not one, but TWO celebrity rappers on a single tour!

Peep the clip, because it doesn’t get more fun than Marcus Paulk and Stallionaires Pooch turning the bus into a full-on stage, making it feel like everyone onboard was performing at L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena.

The whole night was a straight-up party, with DJ Mark Da Spot running the soundtrack as the crew rolled through some of L.A.’s best bars ... including Scum and Villainy for their famous blue milk shots, plus Saddle Ranch, which welcomed the bus with free quesadillas (legends).