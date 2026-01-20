Yukmouth and El-Jay Host 'TMZ After Dark' Tour

Play video content TMZ.com

West Coast hip hop legend Yukmouth took the reins of the "TMZ After Dark" tour this weekend ... and he had the bus absolutely rocking.

Yukmouth -- one half of the hip hop duo Luniz -- turned 'After Dark' into a rolling concert on wheels ... he brought the energy and staked his claim as one of the best celeb guest hosts we've ever had ... just watch the video and see for yourself.

With Yukmouth leading the way, our tour stopped at The Burgundy Room for green tea shots, then it was off to Beaches WeHo for lemon drops before our final stop at the Saddle Ranch ... where folks downed gummy shots and hopped on the mechanical bull.

DJ Coach West kept the vibes elevated all night ... and the party was nonstop from start to finish.

El-Jay picked up the baton and hosted our second 'After Dark' tour ... surprising folks with a live performance of his new album, "Letter 2 Self," and he gave out signed posters of his latest single.

The son of multi-platinum singer Rome, El-Jay also performed his pops' big hit, "I Belong To You." For some folks on board, that was a throwback to their baby-making music.

DJ Rico hopped on the 1s and 2s and kept the energy high ... and there was lots and lots of dancing.