TMZ Tap-In Week 1/12/26 -- Harry Styles, Alix Earle, BTS & BLACKPINK

The stars are making a big ol' BANG in the new year ... here's your Gen-Z news of the week:

Harry Styles Locks In Madison Square Garden Residency?!

Harry Styles news has circulated around this week -- The 31-year-old star is allegedly lined up for a residency at Madison Square Garden in 2026. This would mark a major return to the stage after his nearly three-year break from touring. On Thursday, Harry teased a new album, "Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally" -- set to drop in March.

K-Pop Comin' In Hot With: 'BTS' World Tour & New BLACKPINK Album!

BTS announced they're heading on a world tour! This will be their first full world tour as a complete group since their military hiatus back in 2022. Also, BLACKPINK's label dropped a 19-second teaser on Wednesday ... and while it didn't reveal a whole bunch, it was more than enough to get the BLINKs buzzing.

Alix Earle Is One "Hot Mess!"

Alix Earle let 'em all know just what she's made of ... and how dang hot she is! Back in June, she teased the return of her "Hot Mess" podcast -- fast forward to this week, when she dropped these sizzling snaps just ahead of her January 15th premiere 🔥!

'Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams & Connor Storrie Skyrocket To Superstardom

Heated Rivalry" stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie hit an all-time high this week. Both fellas hit the Golden Globes looking dapper AF, and were also guests on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." Their HBO Max hit show is based on the secret romance between two rival professional hockey players, exploring their on-ice competition ... and off-ice passion.

Is Charli XCX "The Moment?!"

Singer Charli XCX slid through socials rockin' a crop-top tee and a flashy graphic. In our eyes, she's "THE MOMENT," but is she doin' it for y'all?!