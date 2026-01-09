Ariana Grande's Double Birdie! Trisha Paytas for Congress?! Tap-In!

We tapped out for a few weeks -- and that holiday hangover is REAL -- but we're BACK and better than ever!!! Time to TAP-IN y'all!

Here's your Gen-Z news of the week!

Ariana Grande Flips The Bird In IG Post

"Wicked: For Good" may be so two months ago, but Ariana Grande is still droppin' behind-the-scenes shots, and this double birdie selfie is the mood we need going into 2026. What are y'all's thoughts?

Trisha Paytas Running For Congress In 2026

Internet sensation and Broadway star Trisha Paytas says she wants to run for Congress in California ... and she's already got her campaign slogan picked out. With a tight deadline to collect signatures, are you signing for Trisha?!

Kylie Jenner -- Timothée's Best Ass(et) 🍑?!

Just mere moments after Timothée Chalamet won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Actor, he smooched his bae, Kylie Jenner, and used her perky posterior to stand up and gain momentum before heading towards the stage. If y'all were skeptical of this duo before, this PDA moment has gotta change your minds, right?!

JoJo Siwa Drops 'JoJo' From TikTok Name ... Hello, 'Joelle?!'

Like it or not, TikTok is all the rage these days, and JoJo Siwa -- one of the early TikTokers -- changed her handle name from "JoJo" to "Joelle." Is this the end of the JoJo era?!

Milo Manheim And Teagan Croft Cast For Live-Action 'Tangled' Film!

Gen-Zers are stoked with this week's news: Heartthrob Milo Manheim and Australian actress Teagan Croft are set to star in the live-action "Tangled" as Flynn Rider and Rapunzel! A true fairy tale in the making?!