'Pretty Little Liars' Reunion?! Lucy Hale, Sza, Selena, More! Tap-In!

It's Friday ... y'all feelin' tapped out?! Tap-In to this week's hottest stories Gen-Z couldn't live without!

‘Pretty Little Liars’ Icons Lucy Hale & Ian Harding Reunite, ‘Good to Be Back’

Lucy Hale and Ian Harding teased a video on socials, "Good To Be Back ...", while sippin' on some to-go coffee ... the setting in which they snapped the moment could definitely pass as a production office somewhere, just sayin'!

Lucy later confirmed on her page, she and Harding are set to star in a holiday rom-com next year!

SZA Sizzles With Selena!

Our jaws hit the floor when we stumbled upon this dynamic duo -- SZA and Selena Gomez! The two icons cozied up for a photo -- which was shared on SZA's social media, but do we think there's a music collab on the way?!

Young Thug Puts Stuns Crowd With A Proposal To Mariah The Scientist!

Atlanta rapper Young Thug got down on one knee during his “Hometown Hero: Young Thug & Friends” benefit concert in ATL. His girl, Mariah The Scientist, was already on stage when a screen with "WILL YOU MARRY ME" lit up in the background.

Zara Larsson Brings Back Bold Y2K Makeup!

Swedish singer Zara Larsson is performing on her "Midnight Sun" tour and her Y2K glitter glam is EVERYTHING. Her makeup artist, Sophia Sinot -- who also works with Doja Cat and Emma Chamberlain -- is the mastermind behind this Y2K revival. Halsey and Tyla are also fans of the revival trend!

TAP-IN'S Hottie of The Week ... ASIAN DA BRAT!

Social media sensation ASIAN DA BRAT wasn't playing when she delivered these scorchin' hot shots to her 4.2M followers. Serving hotness in a teeny tiny top paired with baggy pants, keep your eyes where they belong, and enjoy the smoke-show!