Winter, Jung Kook Dating Rumors Prompt SM Entertainment Legal Action

While the dating rumors surrounding aespa's Winter and BTS' Jung Kook continue to heat up, the girl group's agency, SM Entertainment, is reportedly taking legal action in response to the backlash its singer is receiving.

Speculation about the two K-Pop idols dating started back in 2023 ... but have recently gained more traction with fans noticing them sporting similar 'fits and what appear to be matching tattoos.

Positive reactions to the potential romance have hit social media, but there has also been a ton of backlash from people who disapprove ... forcing aespa's label to step in to protect Winter from posts that they feel have crossed the line.

SM stated, "In particular, we have identified numerous acts damaging Winter’s character and reputation, as well as malicious postings and sexually harassing content made with the intention of publicly slandering the artist ... After reviewing these posts, we will be expanding the filing of complaints in stages."

The label said it is "currently pursuing both criminal complaints and civil claims" against people posting such content.

The two idols have yet to confirm any romance (which is usual in the K-Pop world) ... but a lot of folks seem convinced they're the real deal.