BTS Members RM and V Discharged From Military, Reunion Hype Builds

BTS RM & V Discharged From Military ... Boyband Reunion Hype Builds!!!

BTS Members RM and V Greeted by Fans After Military Discharge
Get ready to fangirl ... 'cause two more BTS members have wrapped up their mandatory military service, meaning the long-awaited boyband reunion is just around the corner!

BTS members RM and V are officially out of the South Korean military ... and their discharge was a total spectacle with swarms of fans, AIA the BTS Army, swarming Chuncheon City to welcome the duo back.

061025_BTS_military_kal
V thanked the fans for sticking around and teased them to hang tight a bit longer for a "really cool" comeback performance.

As fans know, Jin and J-Hope have already been out since June and October 2024. Jimin and Jungkook are set to be released this Wednesday, and Suga's wrapping up his service later this month -- so the BTS reunion is practically here!

BTS Performance Photos
BTS hit the pause button on their boyband activities in 2023 to tackle their 18-month military service, as required for South Korean men aged 18 to 35.

bts sub getty swipe
Duty called, but the comeback is on the horizon ... J-Hope even spilled to Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe that their reunion is going to be epic. Get ready for the "Mic Drop!"

