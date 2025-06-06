Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Stray Kids Gifted Championship-Style Rings Ahead of Globe Life Field Shows

Stray Kids Championship Rings For Tour In Texas ... S-Classy Move!!!

Published
stray kids ring getty comp
Getty Composite

The popular K-pop group Stray Kids has a song called "Super Bowl" ... and now they look like they just won one -- thanks to some championship-style rings they got in honor of their tour stop in Texas!!

SKZ is currently in Arlington for their "Dominate World Tour" ... with back-to-back nights at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers.

The folks at REV Entertainment -- the Rangers' event partner -- decided to welcome Felix, Bang Chan, Hyunjin, HAN, Seungmin, I.N., Changbin and Lee Know with some special gifts ... with each member receiving some bling to commemorate their trip to the Lone Star State.

Each custom ring is decked out in shiny stones ... and has the tour logo featured right on top. The sides also have the city and date ... as well as the shape of Texas and the Globe Life Field symbol.

stray kids getty
Getty

The tour kicked off in August and made its way to the States last month ... with stops in Seattle, San Francisco, L.A. and now Arlington for two nights this weekend.

No word on whether the other cities also gave the guys special keepsakes ... but one thing's for sure -- Seungmin (a huge baseball fan) will be rocking a Rangers jersey at some point over the next few days.

related articles