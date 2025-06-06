Stray Kids Gifted Championship-Style Rings Ahead of Globe Life Field Shows

The popular K-pop group Stray Kids has a song called "Super Bowl" ... and now they look like they just won one -- thanks to some championship-style rings they got in honor of their tour stop in Texas!!

SKZ is currently in Arlington for their "Dominate World Tour" ... with back-to-back nights at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers.

A MOMENT FOR THE RING 💍



All members of @Stray_Kids received a custom championship style ring designed by @JasonofBH as a memento of their back-to-back shows at Globe Life Field!

____________________________________________________________________



Gift courtesy of @REVentertnmt pic.twitter.com/1BNPLs9qOe — Globe Life Field (@GlobeLifeField) June 6, 2025 @GlobeLifeField

The folks at REV Entertainment -- the Rangers' event partner -- decided to welcome Felix, Bang Chan, Hyunjin, HAN, Seungmin, I.N., Changbin and Lee Know with some special gifts ... with each member receiving some bling to commemorate their trip to the Lone Star State.

Each custom ring is decked out in shiny stones ... and has the tour logo featured right on top. The sides also have the city and date ... as well as the shape of Texas and the Globe Life Field symbol.

The tour kicked off in August and made its way to the States last month ... with stops in Seattle, San Francisco, L.A. and now Arlington for two nights this weekend.

Stray Kids’ Seungmin repped the @Dodgers during the K-pop group’s first night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday.



Seungmin is a massive baseball fan and has sported local MLB team’s jerseys on the tour. pic.twitter.com/c7zs993f9C — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 1, 2025 @TMZ_Sports