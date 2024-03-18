Stray Kids' Seungmin Throws Impressive First Pitch At MLB Seoul Series Game

Play video content X/@MLB

Stray Kids member Seungmin is way more than a K-pop superstar -- the vocalist proved he's got some serious skills on the mound as well ... throwing a perfect strike during the ceremonial first pitch at the MLB Seoul Series game!!

1/8 of the popular boy group was present for the Los Angeles Dodgers' exhibition game against Team Korea at Gocheok SkyDome on Monday ... but he wasn't just there to watch -- he also got to show off his arm prior to the start of the contest.

As it turns out, Seungmin's first love was baseball ... and he played the sport for years before switching over to music.

It's clear it wasn't his first rodeo ... 'cause the windup and follow through look super polished -- and his toss landed right down the middle of the plate.

Fittingly, SKZ's hit song, "LALALALA," was blaring over the PA system as he made his attempt.

Seungmin also shared a moment with Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly after the impressive outing ... posing for a pic and swapping his Team Korea hat for an LA cap.

never knew I needed seungmin at a baseball game drinking beer and getting all sportsman on me until now pic.twitter.com/nu0QntHI2M — den 🦋 (@modelixie) March 18, 2024 @modelixie

But he eventually switched back to his original lid as he took his seat in the stands ... repping the home team as he enjoyed a beer and locked in on the action unfolding on the diamond.

The idol's pitch wasn't the only one to turn heads at the Seoul Series ... actress Jeon Jong-seo also appeared to be a fan favorite the day prior, even grabbing the attention of some Dodger players.