K-Pop Group aespa Performs Before Dodgers vs. Padres MLB Seoul Series

The MLB's season opener between the Dodgers and Padres looked more like the Super Bowl ... with K-pop group aespa putting on a halftime show-esque performance right in the outfield before the game!!

The mini concert went down shortly before the first matchup of the 2024 campaign on Wednesday ... as part of the league's Seoul Series in South Korea.

Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning made their way to centerfield to dance and belt out couple of their hit songs -- "Drama" and "Next Level" -- to get the spectators hype before first pitch.

The renditions included a drumline, a ton of background dancers and lasers ... and the crowd clearly loved it!!

The ladies waved to the fans as they exited the outfield ... clearly pleased with their effort.

FYI -- aespa has blown up in the music industry since making their debut in 2020 ... quickly becoming one of the most successful girl groups in the genre.

It's not the only K-pop crossover during the Dodgers' time in Seoul -- as we previously reported, Seungmin of the popular boy group Stray Kids threw out the ceremonial toss prior to L.A.'s exhibition against Team Korea on Monday.

