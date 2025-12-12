Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner's Juicy Outfit, Cardi B, & More Tap-In!

Step aside 'cuz Gen-Z was up and at 'em all week, and we've got the hottest takes right here right now!

Zendaya And Rob Pattinson Bring On 'The Drama?!'

The collab we've been needing?! Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are teaming up for "The Drama" -- an upcoming A24 romantic comedy-drama set to drop in theaters in April next year. Our question is this simple: Yay or Nay?!

Kim Kardashian's Curves Set To Debut On Fortnite!

Kim Kardashian is in her gaming era! From her "Kim Kardashian: Hollywood" game (2014) to now, FORTNITE?! Dropping December 13th, Kim's Fortnite collab will allow players to change their in-game appearance. Will you be playing?!

Stefon 'Diggs' Cardi's Vuluptuous Bod 'Thru The Mattress'

New England Patriots baller Stefon Diggs didn't hold back his passion and longing for baby mama Cardi B ... Diggs reposted Cardi's revealing carousel post to his IG stories with the caption, "Thru The Mattress." (Cardi was rockin' a black and gold chain dress; one of the videos displays the two lovebirds packin' on the PDA.)

Orange You Stunned By These Juicy Timothee-Kylie Pics?!

Despite weeks of breakup rumors, Kylie Jenner hit the red carpet with her man, Timothee Chalamet. Photos hit the web Monday at the premiere for Timothee's latest film, "Marty Supreme." The two have been dating for over two years now, but what do you think?!

OG YouTuber Ryan Higa Drops 'YouTube Rewind' Bombshell

OG YouTuber Ryan Higa disclosed he stopped partaking in "YouTube Rewind" (YouTube's annual recap) because YouTube allegedly lied to him. Higa said on Twitch, "I specifically remembered leaving mid-shoot because they lied to me. When I specifically said I don't want to do something and that's why I wasn't going to show up in the first place, and then they try to convince me once I'm on set in person, that's scummy."