Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner Attend 'Marty Supreme' Premiere Together

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are still very much a couple despite weeks of rumors to the contrary ... and the proof is in the pudding.

Photos of the famous couple surfaced online Monday night at the premiere for Timothee's latest film, "Marty Supreme," at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.

The two posed for pics on the red carpet wearing matching orange outfits with Timothee in a suit and Kylie in a skin-bearing dress. They grinned from ear-to-ear with their arms wrapped around each other, leaving no doubt they're still an item.

Their outing comes weeks after media reports claimed there was "trouble in paradise" followed by speculation the pair had called it quits — or that Timothee had dumped Kylie. Of course, all of it was total BS and now we have proof of it.

In April 2023, the lovebirds first started dating -- with Kylie's ride seen in photographs parked outside Timothee's L.A. home.

They also went out in public, going for a taco run together while also sucking face at a Beyonce concert. Now, 2 years later, they're attending premieres as a couple.