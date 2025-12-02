Timothee Chalamet Gets a Love Puppy
Timothee Chalamet PUPPY LOVE!!!
Published
Move over Kylie Jenner ... there's a new love interest in Timothee Chalamet's life!
Timothee has welcomed a fur baby into his life ... a sleepy little critter who has instantly bonded to the "Marty Supreme" star.
The dog seems to be a pit bull terrier mix -- at least according to A.I.
Timothee hasn't revealed a name for the pooch, but you can feel the love by the crying-eye emoji in the caption.
What's unclear ... will this be a case of 'Have Dog, Will Travel'? Timothee is one of the most sought-after actors in the game, so will the dog accompany him on his travels?
Unclear how Kylie feels about the competition, but it feels like a case of ... like my dog, or else!