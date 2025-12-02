Timothee Chalamet Gets a Love Puppy

Move over Kylie Jenner ... there's a new love interest in Timothee Chalamet's life!

Timothee has welcomed a fur baby into his life ... a sleepy little critter who has instantly bonded to the "Marty Supreme" star.

The dog seems to be a pit bull terrier mix -- at least according to A.I.

Timothee hasn't revealed a name for the pooch, but you can feel the love by the crying-eye emoji in the caption.

What's unclear ... will this be a case of 'Have Dog, Will Travel'? Timothee is one of the most sought-after actors in the game, so will the dog accompany him on his travels?