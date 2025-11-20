Fans Speculate UK Masked Rapper EsDeeKid Is Actually Timothee Chalamet

Call Me By This Rapper's Name

People are going nuts speculating Timothée Chalamet has been moonlighting as a mysterious UK rapper ... and based on the side-by-side pics, who can blame them?

The "Dune" actor looks like the spitting image of masked hip-hop artist, EsDeeKid, who's growing a fanbase across the pond with singles like "Phantom" and "4 Raws."

The evidence of them being the same person is really piling up, though it's mostly based on photos of both their sets of eyes ... but c'mon! They really do look identical.

Plus, we know Chalamet can do a British accent from his turn as a young Henry V in the 2019 film "The King."

And that's not all ... he has roots in hip hop. Fans will remember, he went viral for a high-school rap performance as "Lil Timmy Tim."

Then, 5 years ago, he debuted his $mokecheddathaassgetta character on 'SNL.'

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Chalamet was also reportedly spotted at a concert British rapper Fakemink held in London earlier this year. The 20-year-old artist is a frequent EsDeeKid collaborator, so ... the suspicious clues start to add up.

But it doesn't end there, because both EsDeeKid and Chalamet own and have been photographed in the same Alexander McQueen skull scarf! And with EsDeeKid putting out songs like "LV Sandals" ... it's safe to say both artists are into high fashion -- coincidence?

For Chalamet, he's already collaborated with Kendrick Lamar ... kind of. The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper and the Oscar-nominated actor interviewed each other ahead of Kendrick's epic Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show this year.