Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet Look Crushed After Yankees Season Ends

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's date night in the Bronx ended in heartbreak -- the couple watched the New York Yankees lose to their AL East rivals in the playoffs, ending the Yanks season ... and the couple looked crushed!

The celeb couple was front and center for Game 4 of the Blue Jays and Yankees ALDS game, sitting not too far from where Bad Bunny sat the night before.

Chalamet -- a proud New York sports fan -- was super lit on the Yankees jumbotron during the ballgame, throwing up five fingers, saying "Yanks in 5" ... but it didn't age well.

The Yanks got beat 5-2 in the must-win game ... and Ky and Timmy wore the devastation on their faces.

They weren't the only celebs who left Yankee Stadium with heavy hearts -- Spike Lee could barely hide his disappointment as the Bronx Bombers' season ended.

Spike Lee is ready for Knicks season to begin.

Unfortunately, the legendary director is no stranger to heartache ... he's famously a longtime Knicks fan who has endured decades without a championship, despite the team showing improvements last season.