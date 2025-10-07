Kylie Jenner Supports Timothée Chalamet at 'Marty Supreme' Movie Premiere

Play video content Instagram/@thenyff

Kylie Jenner is showing big-time support for her man Timothée Chalamet ... flying across the world to be by his side for his "Marty Supreme" movie premiere.

Kylie didn't steal Timothée's thunder though ... she was spotted hanging in the background Monday at the New York Film Festival as TC and his castmates plugged the new ping pong flick.

It's the first time we've seen Kylie and Timothée together in about 8 weeks ... their last public outing was back in mid-August when they popped up at a coffee shop in Hungary, where Timothée was filming "Dune 3."

Kylie really had a manic Monday ... she started the day over in France for Paris Fashion Week, making a fashion statement at Miu Miu's S/S 2026 show. Then, she hopped on her private jet and flew over to the Big Apple to support her man.