Kylie Jenner Wows as She Attends Miu Miu Show at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner Miu-Miu Over ... I'm Coming In Hot!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Kylie Jenner Stuns In Lacey Dress At Paris Fashion Week
Getty

Kylie Jenner hit Paris and, as usual, turned the City of Lights into her personal runway ... and heads were literally spinning at this fashion flex!

See for yourself -- Kylie's turning heads in a skin-tight, plunging lace dress that clings to every inch of her insane figure, strutting into Miu Miu’s S/S 2026 show Monday morning with two bra straps rebelliously sliding off her shoulder.

Kylie Jenner
Getty

Kylie rocked black heels with college-style gray socks, giving her glam look an unexpected edge ... complete with a sleek black handbag, shades, and gold jewelry.

From the Seine to the main scene, Kylie totally owned Paris!

